Adonvi banks on Ghetto Prayer
Adonvi is banking on the success of Ghetto Prayer, released earlier this month on the J1 Production and Ybrec labels.
“The early feedback on Ghetto Prayer has been fantastic. It is definitely a hit, given the response in the streets and with my fanbase in Waltham Park and on social media; that's why we will be shooting a video for it soon,” said the deejay.
Other standout songs include Toll Road, produced by Ybrec and Skitta Music; and Active, produced by Ybrec and Supa Music.
“I'm working on a album that is going to bring back the soul and flair to the music...and push the boundaries of the music to a new level,” said Adonvi.
Born Joseph Douglas, he initially lived in Richmond Park, Kingston, before relocating to Waltham Park Road, where he has received strong support.
The 24-year-old, who is a former student of Excelsior High School, is currently signed to the indie label, YB Records.
Adonvi is banking his future on the impact of this upcoming album.
“My management is seeking to do a video for each song on the 12-track album, so that we have visuals to complement the material,” he said.
The album will be produced by film producer-turned-music producer Orville Matherson.
