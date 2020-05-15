Ajaniah uses music to inspire and motivate
Lecturer at the University of Technology (UTech) Dr Glenroy “Ajaniah” Pinnock believes that music is one of the best ways to inspire and motivate, especially at this time with COVID-19 when persons are looking for messages of hope.
“I have proof that music is an effective tool in motivating and uplifting people. I've been using music to motivate students in my mathematics classes since 2014 and the results have been extremely positive,” said Pinnock.
He continued, “With what's going on now we all need some positive vibes to get us through this pandemic. My song titled To Fail Is Never An Option carries a very positive and uplifting message and I would like to encourage everyone to listen to it online.”
Mark Edwards (Never Mind Productions) recently directed a video for To Fail Is Never An Option. It was shot on location at Hope Gardens in St Andrew.
“It's a very good video and I hope a lot of people will watch it and draw inspiration from the different scenes in the video. The video highlights the value of courage, determination and resilience,” said Ajaniah.
The song is the first single from Ajaniah's Listen and Learn EP, which was launched at UTech in February.
