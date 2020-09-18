Ajji sizzles for the summer
AFTER pursuing a career in music for the past eight years, deejay Ajji (formerly known as Ajrenalin) has scored a hit with Live for the Summer . The song also features Stylo G and Busy Signal.
“The song was written by me and Stylo G. We did the song and the song was in the process of being mixed in the studio when Busy Signal walked in and heard the track and decided that he wanted to jump on it. Right away, we got a masterpiece,” Ajji told Jamaica Observer.
Live for the Summer has emerged as one of the hottest songs for the summer. Its success has opened doors for Ajji who has been knocking on the doors for a breakthrough for some time now.
“ Live for the Summer was created for people, basically, regardless of what's going on in the world, we still a rave. We still a enjoy life, we still a enjoy the summer and beyond,” said Ajji.
He added, “Since the track took off, it has created opportunities for me as an artiste overall. It has brought me to the forefront and exposed me to other markets as well. Big up to Stylo G and Busy Signal.”
Ajji (given name Keith Anthony Bolt) grew up in the Kingston 13 area before moving 'uptown'. His interest in music started as a youth when he sang on the church choir. However, he switched to deejaying while attending Calabar High, where he would engage his fellow students in clashes and the beating of the desks.
Among his forthcoming releases are Run Town, Why Me and Damage. Andre “Suku” Gray of Ward 21, New League Music, Frankie Music, and Birchill Records are some of the producers that he has been working with.
