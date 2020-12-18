Albert Griffiths, The Gladiators founder, is dead

Albert Griffiths, the influential founder and leader of The Gladiators, died Tuesday evening in Aberdeen, St Elizabeth. He was 74 years old.

His son Anthony confirmed Griffiths' death in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease over 10 years ago and stopped touring with The Gladiators since.

Griffiths was born in St Elizabeth but moved to Kingston in his late teens and found work as a session guitarist at Studio One. He formed The Gladiators there in 1968 and recorded what became their signature song, Hello Carol, that year.

Known as “Youth”, Griffiths sang and wrote most of the group's songs including Hello Carol, Roots Natty Roots and Bongo Red. After leaving Studio One, The Gladiators recorded for producer Lee “Scratch” Perry and cut an album, Trenchtown Mix Up, for Virgin Records.

The band enjoyed a revival during the 1980s and 1990s when they were linked to independent American record companies such as Nighthawk and Heartbeat. Griffiths led them on a number of successful tours of Europe and North America.

He was forced to retire from touring in 2005 when he became ill. Anthony on drums, and Al, another son who sings, tour with a version of The Gladiators.

Albert Griffiths is survived by eight children, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four sisters and one brother.