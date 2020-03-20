Alkaline reaches out to Maxfield Park Children's Home

With uncertainty about COVID-19 rife, dancehall artiste Alkaline donated sanitary items to the Maxfield Park Children's Home on Wednesday. The gesture was made through the Alkaline Foundation which was established by his New Era Productions in 2014.

According to a statement from the deejay's publicist, the items comprised “cleaning agents and disinfectants” which were accepted by Debbie Dunn-Ferguson, caretaker of the home.

“I would like to thank the Alkaline Foundation very much. We truly appreciate the donation which was timely and well needed and we truly appreciate the gesture,” she said. “While the home is presently on lockdown, the foundation understood there was a need for the products and made them readily available. This is the first step to making a difference, but we sincerely hope that all Jamaicans pool together to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Jamaica has not escaped the scourge of COVID-19, which has forced businesses to place their employees on a work-from-home system. Several entertainment events have been cancelled or postponed.

COVID-19 stems from the coronavirus disease which has killed over 9,000 people worldwide. On Wednesday, Dr Christopher Tufton, Jamaica's Minister of Health and Wellness reported that the country registered its first death as a result of the virus. The victim was a 79 year-old man who died in Manchester.

On Wednesday, the health Ministry also disclosed that 15 people in Jamaica are being treated for the virus.

Known for his controversial appearance and songs like Champion Boy, Alkaline (given name Earlan Bartley) activated his five-member foundation six years ago by making monetary donations to two female cancer patients.

Established in 1918, the Maxfield Park Children's Home currently houses more than 100 children. Many of its former wards, including Grammy-nominated deejay Yellowman, have had outstanding careers.