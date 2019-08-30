All set for Miss Universe Jamaica coronation

The grand coronation of Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness pageant unfolds tomorrow at the National Arena. Eighteen contestants vie to represent Jamaica at the Miss Universe finals, scheduled for late this year.

Mark McDermoth, a director of the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation, explained what pageant fans can expect with the move to a new venue.

“Patrons can expect greater space for more experiential engagement with sponsors, improved amenities, an improved production, but specifically greater performance art and entertainment value. Our musical artistes include Gem Myers in a special and dramatically staged musical opening number with a choir and the contestants, as well as Rising Stars alumni Elton Earlington and feature performer, Alaine. We will also have a special surprise guest artiste with whom we are negotiating,” he told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

McDermoth also outlined the judging criteria.

“The contestants are primarily judged on three main categories swimwear, evening gown, and the personality interview. In the swimwear category, natural beauty and symmetry of form are the main elements. The selection panel looks at how expressive the eyes are, proportion of body related to height and bone structure, fitness, tone, self-confidence and how the contestant demonstrates poise and grace under pressure,” he said “With the evening gown, the judges focus on the overall appearance and natural beauty, confidence, the manner in which she carries herself, her stage presence, and her ability to project individuality and special qualities. They do not judge the gown, only the young woman wearing it and how she looks in it.”

He added: “With the personality interview, the judges focus on the overall appearance of each contestant, that is how she looks and presents herself and each contestant's personality.”

There are six sectional prizes: Best in Swimwear, Best in Evening Gown, Most Congenial, Most Photogenic, Miss Essence of Style, and Altruism Award.

Despite critics saying they are old hat, McDermoth says Jamaicans are still interested in beauty pageants.

“I believe Jamaica's interest in beauty pageants is at an all-time high and with Miss Universe Jamaica winners placing high at the international competition, with representatives coming so close to taking the title, Jamaicans are eager to see if the next representative will win,” he stated.

Miss Universe Jamaica offers a $15 million prize package, including an undergraduate tuition scholarship at the University of the District of Columbia Washington, DC valued at US$64,000. The winner gets $300,000.

In 2014, Jamaica's representative Kaci Fennell finished in the top 5 at the 2014 Miss Universe pageant, while in 2017, Davina Bennett finished in third place. Last year, Emily Maddison made the Top 20.

The finalists are:

Annecia Morgan — Miss Dale Carnegie Training Institute;

Fiona DaCosta — Miss Apollo Taxi;

Umeko Chin — Miss ER Designs;

Imani Jenkins — Miss Ettenio;

Toni Ann Lalor — Miss Loud Fashion;

Leah Hollingsworth — Miss Rixon OC Group;

Christina Butler — Miss Bliss Bridal Boutique;

Deidrea Kelsey Jones — Miss Expedient Solutions;

Chevonne Beadle (Miss Universe Jamaica Central) — Miss Heaven's Fesco;

Sian Connolly — Miss Black Radiance;

Christina Samuels — Miss One Stop Computers;

Rochell Revers — Miss Loop News;

Jenelle Baldie — Miss Trend Steppaz;

Sasha Henry — Miss Eden Gardens Wellness Resort & Spa;

Iana Tickle Garcia (Miss Universe Jamaica North West) — Miss Rose Hall Developments;

Aiysha Hemmings — Miss Curves;

Terina Dryden — Miss D'Marie Institute; and,

Yanique Morgan — Miss Knutsford Express.