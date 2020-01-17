Rebel-ution time

Tony Rebel, conceptualiser of Rebel Salute, says all is set for its 27th staging, slated to kick off tonight.

“We are ready as much as we can be. We have been putting in all the necessary preparations,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The two-day event will be held at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in St Ann.

Alongside the regular performances, this year's production will feature a comedy segment and dub plate clash.

“For the first time, we're going to be introducing some comedic aspect, and that takes place on night one. On Saturday, we'll have our very own Jack Scorpio going against Dynamic Sound from South Sudan, competing to see who can deliver the best dubs,” said Tony Rebel.

While there was speculation that Buju Banton will perform, Rebel disputed this.

“Buju is my brother, but we made no arrangements for him to perform. I can only speak to the superb artistes that I made arrangements with.”

The event's line-up includes Michael Rose, The Wailers, The Wailing Souls, Dawn Penn, Wayne Marshall, Marcia Aitken, Anthony Malvo, Wayne Wonder, Cat Coore, Luciano, Perfect, Capleton, Leroy Gibbons, Terri Ganzie, Chezidek, The Mighty Diamonds, Koffee, Mr Easy, Jah Bouks, Anu Brian Gold, Bushman, Queen Ifrica, Leroy Smart, Chalice, Yellowman, Agent Sasco, Horace Andy, Half Pint, Ken Boothe, Mr Vegas, Nesbeth, Turbulence, Louie Culture, Echo Minott, Jesse Royal, and Rodney Pryce (aka Bounty Killer), and Nigerian Afrobeats act Patoranking.

Rebel added that his team have gone all out to ensure all aspects of the event is enjoyable.

“From the various booths to the food court, to the amazing performances will be something for our patrons to look forward to. Some people will come to the show and never leave the craft station or the food court; that's because there's this amazing vibe at Rebel Salute every year,” he said.

He is encouraging Jamaicans to attend in numbers.

“With everything that is happening in Jamaica, we need to help each other; we need to uplift each other and love each other. Rebel Salute acts as a paradigm shift from all the crime and everything that is happening. People come from various foreign countries to enjoy our culture; and I want our people to come out and do the same,” he added.