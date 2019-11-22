Alpha Rowen 'badda' than before

Singer Alpha Rowen is looking to close 2019 with a strong follow-up to Cookie Crumble, his hit song which is produced by Earl Sterling for SMP Records.

“We've been promoting this song since last November, and it's paying off. Every time I go on the streets people keep telling me, 'Alpha yuh find it again',” he said.

That response has encouraged the Spanish Town-reared artiste to step up his recording. Alpha Rowen is currently working on a 14-song album titled Badda Dan Yuh Artiste which is earmarked for release in early 2020.

The title song is expected to be released December 15 by Zojack Worldwide.

Alpha Rowen is well-known in Spanish Town music circles. His previous songs include Chakka Chakka, What Can I do Lord, Africa's Calling and Murderer.

— KJ