An early 'Mango' season

MANGO season is traditionally between the months of May and August. But US-based producers Seyoum “Supa Cept” Watson and Neville “Stichie Don” Davis are expecting an “early crop” with their Mango Juice Rhythm, slated for release in January 2021.

“This will be one of the biggest dancehall riddim of all times. The juice will run for a very long time,” Supa Cept told the Jamaica Observer.

“Mango Juice riddim won't go away. Even when things were not working out as planned, we got it right as if something was always guiding us. Song after song came and each one had its own story,” he continued.

The 12-song project is on the Dublab Production imprint. Its tracklist comprises established as well as up-and-coming acts.

“Each song has its own groove, but Chevan Clarke's amazing performance of the smashing hit by Hootie & the Blowfish's Only Wanna Be With You is sure a crossover hit and a true surprise for many fans. This song transcends many genres and Dublab Production manages to merge them magically,” said Supa Cept.

Other songs include: Push Out (Sizzla); Champion League (Kip Rich); Dem Nuh Bad (Mr Lexx); Look Good (Vybrid ft Wayne Wonder); and Weak Fence (Future Fambo).

Emerging acts Zekedon (Everyday); Summa Clothes ( Dovey Magnum); Starlife ( Summa Clothes); B Trish ( Starlife); Likkle D ( Friend Killa); Stichie Don ( Mango Juice); and Terex Nuh Brakes ( Cut Dem Off) complete the set.

Stitchie Don said the project was a hands-on one.

Both producers were born in America to Jamaican parents and were influenced by the dancehall rhythms of the 1990s, including Pepperseed and Showtime.

“We have learnt to have dedication and perseverance, never give up, keep on pushing, work on your craft, create your own time. Be grateful and most of all, prepare when you meet opportunities,” Supa Cept added.