JLL at the control

It was a strategic move by emerging music producer Jean-Andre Lovell Lawrence, better known as JLL, to work with upcoming acts. He has helped in developing the careers of Jaz Elise, Sevana, Royal Blu, Chris Malachi, Indie Allen, Jane MacGizmo, and Masego.

It is a strategy that has paid dividends. Some of JLL's productions are currently making an impact on radio such as Fresh and Clean by Jaz Elise, Nobody Man by Sevana and Style and Patternby Royal Blu.

“Well I would say I bring my personality to the table. Whether it be how I express my moods and feelings through instrumentation or the way I attempt to blend genres and cultures through my music. My music is relatable and enables some sort of emotional connection,” he told Splash.

JLL, 24, commented on his decision to collaborate with acts looking for the big break.

“I decided to work with them because I have more opportunities to express myself, to be original and creative. That way I can find a sound for established artistes to hear,” he explained.

Other young acts he has helped nurture are Runkus, Amanyea, Maneen, Lila Ike, Leno Banton, Blvk Hero, Vanessa Bongo, Kelissa, Shacia Payne, and Iotosh.

The former Ardenne High School student's skills have also been noticed by established artistes. He produced In the City by Govana featuring Protoje, Breadfruit by Chi Ching Ching and Ghetto by Mavado; JLL has also worked on projects with Chronixx and Kranium.

He considers Navajo by Masego to be his biggest song to date, as it currently has more than 37 million views on YouTube and just as many streams on Spotify. It is followed by Breadfruit and Ghetto.

With such a packed field of producers in Jamaica, it is critical to be different. Which is what JLL strives to be.

“My productions have a life and energy of their own that carry over to whomever is listening, and this definitely comes from studying the great international and local producers that have come before me and the ones I'm around now,” he said. “I always try to channel the feeling I would get from the music by listening back into my music. In this way, I can create something that people are familiar with while mixing it with something that captures their interest.”

JLL got into music production 10 years ago at Ardenne. After high school, he headed to the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica where he completed a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Communication Arts and Technology.

His first production was singjay Chris Malachi's album, The Messenger, which took four years to complete.

That tedious period was beneficial to JLL's development.

“I learnt a lot during the process of the project as it relates to working with musicians and producing very intricate and full songs,” he said.