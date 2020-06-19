And then there was 8

WITH COVID-19 and racial tension dominating the news cycle, members of 8 are delivering a message they expect will resonate with listeners.

The band's latest single, Universal Love, was released this week. It is co-produced by husband-and-wife team of Rohan Dwyer and Carol Dexter Dwyer.

“With everything that's happening around the world, we just wanted to let people know that they are not alone; that we should help each other through these trying times. Love is what we need right now,” Adrian Bacchus, band leader and bass player, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Bandmate/keyboardist, Moses Estick, chimed in: “This song is about pure love and unity for mankind right now. A lot has been going on around the world and we live to make a change.”

8's lineup is completed by George Campbell (drums/vocals), Dimetri Wynter (vocals), Jordon McLeary (vocals/percussion), Jhada Dwyer (guitar/vocals) and Matthew Gillespie. All the members are in their early 20s.

Formed in 2017, they are former members of Jamaica College's choir. After moving to various universities islandwide, they decided on making their musical synergy official.

“At the time, we were driving and coming from a performance and Jordan said: 'Why not just call ourselves 8'? At the time, we had eight members in the band and from there, the name had a significance. When you turn the 8 symbol horizontal, it recognises the infinity sign, which has to do with continuity. And that has been our vision from high school going into the music industry,” said Gillespie.

Estick explained what makes the band unique.

“From day one, we were coached in performing different genres. We are extremely versatile in repertoire, style and delivery. We believe we are the only boy band to play, sing and dance simultaneously. We can do a full band set, semi-a capella, a complete a capella. You name it, we should be able to do it.”

The band has, so far, released five original singles. The others are School Boy Anthem (released in 2017), Mama Song, Brand New Feeling and Do Over.

Said McLeary, “This is our regular day job, as most of us have recently taken a leave of absence from school during the COVID-19 pandemic to give greater focus on our music as our full-time career. It takes hard work and dedication to do what we do. It's not easy, but we enjoy it, and that's the most important thing of all.”

Some members of 8 have won individual medals in Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival competitions, while others have won medals from their participation with the JC band.

In 2018, 8 received the Youth Empowerment Award for Outstanding Artistic Presentation in Music and Musicianship from Jamaica Youth Empowerment through Culture, Arts and Nationalism (JAYECAN) which highlights individuals and youth organisations for their contributions.

The band has performed at a number of events, including Ernie Smith's 50th anniversary show; at Chris Blackwell's Golden Eye resort, the Governor General's Youth Conference, Jamaica Diaspora Conference, NCB Pinnacle Awards, Bank of Jamaica Lunch Hour concert series and weddings.