Annie Sweet says No Handshake

Although no one in her immediate family, nor any of her friends has contracted the coronavirus, budding dancehall artiste Annie Sweet decided to play her part in educating the public about safety measures to prevent the virus' spread.

“ No Handshake was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. I realised that we could not greet each other as we are accustomed. So I just put some lyrics about the precautionary measures, to help persons to understand the safety measures that are required to prevent the spread,” said Annie Sweet.

Annie Sweet is no stranger to using current events to inspire her music. She explained that her lyrics tackle social issues, and are inspired by real life situations.

“My lyrics are inspired by everyday life and things happening in our society. I bring a lot of social commentary to add a voice and to help make things easily understood or lobbying for the better,” she shared.

The deejay, whose given name is Ann-Marie Givans, has been doing music professionally for the past ten years. Born in Kingston, she spent most of her teenage years residing between Clarendon and Spanish Town.

“I always had a natural love for music and writing songs, because I am always challenged to write about things happening not only in Jamaica but around the world,” said Annie Sweet.

Annie Sweet is best known for the song Emergency Lockdown which was released last year. No Handshake is produced by Virgo Stand Out Musik.