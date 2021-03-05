Another Marley film in the works

ANOTHER film is coming about the life of reggae legend Bob Marley. This week it was announced that Paramount Pictures has engaged the services of Reinaldo Marcus Green to direct the biopic on the Jamaican music icon. It is said the film will focus on the singer's life and career.

Producing credits for the film have gone to Marley's widow Rita and two of their children, Ziggy and Cedella, who will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong, the music label and studios founded by Marley. Robert Teitel will also produce the film.

Green said audiences want to know the real Bob Marley, the man as well as the legend.

“I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,” the film-maker said.

“It's a true honour and privilege to work with Ziggy and the Marley family, and Paramount Pictures to bring his story to life. Audiences want to know the real Bob, the man as well as the legend. I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,” he is quoted as saying in an interview with Deadline.com.

Ziggy Marley said the film will be like “opening a window” that has never been open before.

“It''s an incredible responsibility that we take on with Reinaldo and the team at Paramount to tell the story of our father in a way that truly honours him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world. I am very excited to be hands-on in working to dive deeper into sharing the legacy of who our father Bob Marley is. It's like opening a window that has never been open before,” he added.

There is no word just yet regarding cast or the commencement date for production.

Green comes into the project with biopic experience. He is the director of the soon-to-be released King Richard starring Will Smith which follows Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. This movie will be released in November. Last year, Green's last movie, Joe Bell, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

This new project follows Marley, the 2012 documentary/biographical film directed by Kevin Macdonald. The content spanned the life and musical career of Bob Marley, mainly as seen through the eyes of those who knew him including Bunny Wailer, Rita Marley, Lee “Scratch” Perry and many others.