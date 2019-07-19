Another sample of the Playground

Producer Jeremy Harding's Playground rhythm has been sampled for Simmer, a song by British singer/songwriter Mahalia and Nigerian star Burna Boy.

The track will appear on Love and Compromise, Mahalia's new album, set for release September 6 by Asylum Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music. Her 2016 album, Diary of Me, featured songs produced by Jamaican Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee.

In a post on social media, Harding expressed his appreciation for the use of his 22-year-old beat.

“Giving thanks that a record I made over 20 years ago still finds relevance with today's audience, enough to be sampled yet another time. You can't buy your legacy. Others have to bestow it upon you for the work you've done,” he said.

The Playground sampled a loop from Section, a song by neo-soul band The Roots. It was released in 1997 on Harding's 2 Hard label.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, Harding, 48, recalled how that project developed.

“I had just come back to Jamaica from Canada and started the studio. While I was in Canada I made hip hop records and did samples, and my approach to making music at the time was different,” he explained. “I basically invited artistes who I knew at the time. I met Spragga Benz through Don Yute, who also introduced me to Mr Vegas. Cobra usually came by to do dubs so we developed a friendship, and Sean Paul was in the camp at the time.”

The Playground catapulted Beenie Man to international stardom with the Billboard hit single, Who Am I (Zim Zimma).

Mr Vegas scored his first hit song with Hand Inna Di Air (Nike Air), while Mad Cobra dented the charts with Pet and Pamper. Other hits on the Playground include Strong Performer (Spragga Benz), Slip Through Yuh Fingers by singer Swade, and Scream (General B).

According to Harding, Beenie Man was the last artiste to record his song.

“I got a call from (deejay), Mr Chicken at the time, and he said Beenie Man was coming up to the studio. Within an hour he had voiced his song,” he said.

In 2015, British duo Casyo “Krept” Johnson and Karl “Konan” Wilson (son of Jamaican singer Delroy Wilson) sampled the Playground for their British Top 10 hit, Freak of The Week.