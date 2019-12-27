As reggae as red, white and blue

Five of the positions in this week's Billboard Reggae Album Chart's Top 10, are occupied by American bands. That maintains a near decade-long trend which sees them consistently outsell their Jamaican counterparts.

Most of these bands are from Hawaii and California. Stick Fire, from the Golden State, returns to the number one spot this week with World on Fire which has total sales of 16,288 copies. It spent 11 weeks at number one prior to its removal two weeks ago.

Ways of The World by The Movement (originally from South Carolina), another American band, is number two. They move up from last week's number six position, while Local Motion by Pepper (from Hawaii) returns to the Top 10 at number four. Local Motion, which topped the chart in July, was released by LAW Records on June 28.

Gone Raw by The Expendables (from California) falls from number five to eight, while Black And White by The Green (from Hawaii) re-enters the chart at number nine. Black And White was released March 22 via Easy Star Records and spent one week in the top spot.

Last week's chart-topper, Heavy Rain by Lee “Scratch” Perry, slides to number three, while Hybrid by Collie Buddz (from Louisiana/Bermuda) is down to number five.

Strictly The Best Vol 60 by VP Records rises from number 10 to six, while the Grammy-nominated Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse moves from number eight to seven.

Rapture (EP) by Koffee slips one spot to number 10.

Over on the Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart, Koffee returns to number one with Toast. Last week's chart-topper, Trust by Buju Banton, is number seven.

A remake of Queen Majesty by California band Common Kings debuts at number three. The song also features Sammy Johnson and The Green.