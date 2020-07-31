Ashley Irae bashes the System

THE current global pandemic provided the inspiration for reggae singer Ashley Irae's System Crumblin. It features the Jamaica singer Ky-Enie.

“The lyrics of System Crumblin were inspired by the current global disease running rampant from Babylon wicked games and tools of oppression. Through the lyrics, we wanted to shine some light on the current times we are in especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. We also wanted to educate people to know themselves and not to blindly believe and follow the propaganda that is being pushed,” Ashely Irae told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

She continued, “I bring revolutionary lyrics to really make people think outside of the box Babylon puts their minds in. I bring roots and culture through the energy in my voice and the ability to open people's hearts through the message that I sing about. Reminding people that it's not about the colour of your skin or where you were born but the frequency that resonates in the deepest core of your being; through the message.”

Josh Cardinali-produced System Crumblin.

Born in California, Ashley Irae currently resides in Florida.

She grew up listening to the likes of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Judy Mowatt and Third World. Jah9, Chronixx, Protoje, Etana, Tarrus Riley, and Marcia Griffiths are also listed among her favourite artistes.

“I was initially introduced to roots-reggae music as a teenager going through rough times and the positive energy of reggae artistes that inspired me to sing roots-reggae. It was after my own initial spiritual awakening as a natural born singer that gave me the message to dive deeper into the roots and culture livity within myself as well as studying the music. After a few years of singing different genres of music, once I had my initial spiritual awakening I knew roots-reggae music and the positive message within me was meant to be spread to the rest of the world for true mind, body, heart and spirit healing,” she said.