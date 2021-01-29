Attorney to appeal Mavado's son's verdict

HIGH-PROFILE attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, QC says he's preparing to appeal the guilty verdict handed down to his client, Dante Brooks, son of dancehall deejay Mavado.

“The first order of business is to have a conference with the family of our client before saying anything publicly. I wish it to be noted that while we respect the court's ruling, we are of the view that the ruling is properly suited for a review and, therefore, it will be appealed. The matter is not yet completed as there remains the sentencing phase and so any further comments at this point would be most inappropriate,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash yesterday.

On Wednesday, Brooks, 18, was found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old Lorenzo Thomas in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

He was also convicted of illegal possession of firearm and arson. Co-accused Andre Hinds was also found guilty of the capital offence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 10.

Other members of Champagnie's defence team included Oswest Senior-Smith, Tameka Harris and Kemar Robinson.

Champagnie hailed the prosecution for its hand in the conduct of the trial.

“Notwithstanding the adversarial atmosphere between itself and the defence, the prosecution's team must be acknowledged for their contribution to the civility which was characteristic in the conduct of the trial as between counsel,” he added.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, at 3:30 am on June 5, 2018, a group of armed men forced their way into the victim's home in the Cassava Piece community of St Andrew. He was shot, chopped, and his body set ablaze.

Two weeks ago, Mavado – whose given name is David Brooks – penned a tribute to his son titled Not Perfect.

The entertainer was confident his son would have been freed of all charges.

“He [Mavado] is distraught and a little perturbed. He is maintaining that the allegation against his son is not true, and he is willing to go at lengths to defend his son,” Mavado's attorney, Tameka Harris, told the Observer shortly after the younger Brooks's arrest in 2018.

Hailing from the Cassava Piece community, Mavado got his big break in 2004 with the song Real McKoy. He is also known for tracks like Caribbean Girl, Legacy, and Tie Yuh.