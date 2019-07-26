Authentic moves

EUROPEAN dance group, Be Your Authentic Self (BYAS) is one of 13 troupes participating in the World Reggae Dance Championship at the National Arena in Kingston next Friday night. It starts at 8:00 pm.

BYAS is the only overseas participant in this year's event.

Comprising dancers from Belgium and France, they have been together for one year. It is their first time in a dancehall/reggae contest.

Fanta Tounkara, one of their founding members, said they are ready to embrace the experience.

“I heard about the competition thanks to my sister Maïthé, via social networks and while discussing with some Jamaican dancers. We already participated in other competitions in different disciplines like contemporary and hip hop. We are humble enough to know that we didn't master this culture, but we love the wealth of it,” Tounkara told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

BYAS's other members are Maïthé Zinga, Chris Lange, Sara Ndiaye, Alexane Makosso, Ilona Makosso, and Jaylissa Lambourdiere.

They are, however, heavily influenced by their African heritage which has helped them connect with the Jamaican dance scene.

In preparation for the competition, they have researched and invested three rehearsals per week to fine-tune their moves.

“We also love the 'dancehall in Jamaica'. So going at the source, learning from the people in capacity to learned (teach) us not the trend or moves but the real lifestyle of dancehall or reggae culture and always learning from the roots first in priority that makes our experiences more authentic,” she explained.

“We practise with Jamaican dancers when we come on the island and with those who come Europe on tour. In Belgium, we have many opportunities to host some important figures of the dancehall scene too,” Tounkara continued.

She said that dancehall is a large part of the Belgian entertainment scene. Dancers from Jamaica travel there frequently for shows, workshops, conferences, parties, and classes.

Though they have hopes of walking away with the World Reggae Dance Championship trophy, the competition means more than winning for BYAS.

“We have a real and deep message to spread through dance so we are just going to give our maximum to be our authentic self. Winning gift would be that the audience understand and enjoy the show,” she said.

In addition to BYAS, this year's contestants are Flava X Empire, New Era Team, Street Team, Anchovxy Dancers, Purpose Generation Dancers, K Street, High Voltage, Crazy Shellingz, Afro Jam Vybz, Keen Steppaz, Show Jammerz, and Dynamix Team.

The World Reggae Dance Championship began in 2006. Last year, Team Ultimate won and were awarded a grand prize of $600, 000.