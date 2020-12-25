Newmakers... Bad Boy Trevor breaches Acts

BAD Boy Trevor lived up to his moniker when he found himself on the wrong side of the law in March. He was arrested and charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act, and Spirit Licence Act.

On his release from lock-up, the actor issued an apology for hosting a pool party at Plantation Drive in Kingston. It breached the Government's restrictions prohibiting any gathering exceeding 20 people, in an effort to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

“It was a wrong, selfish, and uncalculated move on my part to have planned such a event in light of the seriousness of the virus that's going around. My name carries a lot of influence. So, I take full responsibility for my actions. In such, I owe my fans, family and the Government an apology. I am sorry,” the statement read.

According to a report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, at approximately 1:00 am on March 23, a police team visited a premises on Plantation Drive in Kingston 20 where an event was being held. They immediately shut it down and seized a portion of liquor.

The 50-year-old actor was granted $100,000 bail. He and his co-accused, 22-year-old Keneil Smith (also out on $100,000 bail), are slated to appear before the Half-Way-Tree Parish Court virtually on April 24.

In his defence, Bad Boy Trevor (given name Garfield Reid) said he was unaware that the Disaster Risk Management Act also applied to house gatherings.

“I hosted the party out of ignorance because, at the time, I wasn't thinking that house parties were a part of the ban. So, I threw a little VIP house party and it just started getting out of hand…probably because people were bored and needed entertainment, they 'log on' to the party',” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Bad Boy Trevor made his name in roots plays such as Bashment Granny, Double Dose, Scandal, and Clash.