Bad boy Buju

Donovan Germain, close friend and former manager of Buju Banton says he hopes the artiste's featured soundtrack on Bad Boys For Life will have positive implications on his career.

“We hope that it will affect his career positively. We don't know what the outcome will be yet, but we are hoping for the best,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Buju (given name Mark Myrie), confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday that he is part of the soundtrack, contributing a song titled Murda She Wrote, a nod to the 1994 dancehall hit of the same name by Chaka Demus & Pliers.

Bad Boys is a series of action/comedy films created by George Gallo. It stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two detectives in the Miami Police Department — Michael “Mike” Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. The series has grossed over $400 million so far.

Bad Boys For Life, which is the third leg of the franchise will premiere on January 16 in American theatres; the same day Buju's soundtrack will be released.

Though Germain did not have much details to share, he did note that the collaboration came about though “connections in the United States”.

He added that the reggae superstar is modest about this new achievement.

“He knew about it from long time; the public is just finding at about it now. Because he knew about it from so long, it doesn't seem like anything now; but he's really grateful,” Germain said.

Buju Banton was deported to Jamaica on December 7, 2018, after serving an eight-year sentence in a US prison on drug-related charges. His Before the Dawn set won Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards in 2011.

He embarked on his Long Walk to Freedom concert tour last year, beginning in Jamaica on March 16. Other countries that were graced with performances by the Gargamel since his release included: The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, Grenada, Guyana, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts, Germany and The Netherlands.

The singer is currently working on an untitled album to be released in the first quarter of this year.