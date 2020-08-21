Bashwa sets the table

Once , Clarendon was known as one of the hubs for Jamaica's thriving sugar industry. The reign of King Sugar is long over and the parish is now overrun by lawlessness.

Singjay Bashwa is not immune to crime in Clarendon. Born and raised in May Pen, its capital, he has watched its transformation from market town to killing field, which he describes in the song, Table Turn.

Bashwa produced the single for his B13 Records. It was released in June.

“I started to notice a rise in crime in 2008. In that year between April to September, I lost seven of my close friends in gang war,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

His recollections of growing up in May Pen are of a rustic paradise.

“Memories were exceptionally great. I enjoyed going to river, bird hunting, playing marbles, etc. While growing up I had to be very vigilant, and keep a positive mindset.”

Born Jermaine Freeman, Bashwa has been recording since 2015 when he did Cheap and Clean for B13 Records. That label has released most of his songs including One Day and Mama Life Soon Change.

Table Turn is his most hard-hitting song to date. Even as he yearns for peace, the carnage continues in his hometown and parish.

Last September, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a state of emergency in Clarendon, to help curtail crime.

According to Bashwa, “I believe if those responsible are found then we will easily deal with the root of the problem.”

— Howard Campbell