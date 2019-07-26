Beres begins tour

Beres Hammond will begin his summer 2019 Never Ending Tour tomorrow in Danbury, Connecticut with shows throughout the East Coast with stops in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Newark, Huntington, Richmond, Washington DC, Norfolk, Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, and Ft Lauderdale.

The tour is named after his 2018 album, Never Ending, which is Hammond's third #1 album on the Billboard reggae chart. On Never Ending, Beres carries on the grand tradition of a romantic balladeer with sensitivity and swagger presenting 21st century classics from the master of romance and reggae.

Never Ending features 14 songs about love and life, in collaboration with long-time recording studio partners — Willie Lindo, Kirk Bennett, Handel Tucker, Errol 'Flabba' Carter, Leroy & David Heywood aka Mafia & Fluxy, Winston “Bopee'”Bowen, Dean Fraser and Robbie Lyn, among others.

Never Ending was preceded by A Moment in Time released in 2008 and One Love, One Life released in 2012. Over the span of his three decade career, the legend has obtained eight Top 10 hits on the Billboard Reggae Chart, including In Control, Love From A Distance, A Day in the Life, Music is Life, and The Ultimate Collection: Beres Hammond.