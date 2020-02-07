Better Chemistry finds formula

With over 20 years as a musician on his resume, Dave Monaco has been through rough and good times as a member of Better Chemistry, the South California band he co-founded in 2001.

As the sextet prepares for a busy 2020, the vocalist/rhythm guitarist is optimistic their new songs will please longtime fans and win fresh support. Monaco produced Hope That is Real and So Many Reasons, their latest songs.

“ Hope That is Real is a song about the hope for change. As long as the message keeps spreading, that's all we can ask for,” he said during a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer Splash. “The response we have received always can be better but for a band doing everything independently, it's rewarding to see the growth and our music being played in parts of the world we have never been to,” he added.

Better Chemistry has five albums and an EP to their credit; their previous album, Fruit of Life, was released in 2017. Hope That is Real came out in late 2019, followed by So Many Reasons, which was released in January.

Monaco says back-to-back singles follows Better Chemistry's plan to maintain a steady song output until the release of their next album, tentatively scheduled for the summer.

“Our main focus is to release and record a song a month until our album is launched in late June, early July. We are playing larger shows and expanding our audience and network. We hope to be touring as much as possible upon release,” he explained.

Better Chemistry formed during an explosion of reggae bands in California. Monaco and keyboardist Chad Junkin are the only original members in the current lineup, which plays the lively Golden State reggae circuit.

Like most Southern California bands, their influences are steeped in Jamaican roots-reggae, from Marley to Burning Spear. There is also an appreciation for old school dancehall acts like Pato Banton and Tippa Irie, with whom they have collaborated.

Southern California have produced a number of successful reggae bands in the last 15 years, including Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Stick Figure and The Expanders. Monaco credits their rise for more people listening to reggae in the United States.

“The success for bands from our region and scene is amazing. Without the hard work of bands like Slightly Stoopid and Stick Figure, the scene would probably not be as universally strong,” he said. “These bands paved their own way and even worked with some of our favourite foundation artistes like Don Carlos and Half Pint. It's hard not to have maximum respect and appreciation for their music and how they have rejuvenated the reggae scene.”