Blessed feels irie about EP

JAMAICAN-BORN, Canadian reggae singer Blessed is banking on the success of his recently released EP titled Just Blessed Just Irie.

The nine-track EP — produced by Lukas Eichelberger (Doctah) of the Austria-based sound system called Irie Sound: the Austrian Champion — was released on May 31. Just Blessed Just Irie is available on all digital platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

Its track listing includes Natural African, Cry Everyday, Grandma, Father Forgive, and Party in the Streets.

“I'm confident that this project will be a success; it's a wonderful EP; We've put a lot of work into the creation of this project. All the songs on it are good songs that have a positive message that people all over the world can relate to, and musical accompaniment for the songs is brilliant,” said Blessed.

Blessed is also promoting a Just Blessed Just Irie 20-track mixtape, which features a few songs from the EP, along with dubplates recorded by the singer.

Blessed (given name Peter Skinner) is the two-time winner of the JUNO Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Grammy Awards. He won in 2001 with Love ( African Woman), and in 2006 with Reggae Time.

He hails from Seaforth Town in St Thomas, but he migrated to Canada at 12. After leaving high school, he launched his career by performing on the Redd Flames sound system in Toronto.

His other projects include Blessed, Salt, and Soulful Waves.