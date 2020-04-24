Blvk H3ro, Wayne J salute Young Boss

Young Boss is the latest single by singer Blvk H3ro and deejay Wayne J. It was released last month.

The song is about young creatives who are 'bossing up' in their respective industries. It encourages them to be resilient despite challenges they face.

The artistes previously teamed up for the song Original, which was released in February.

“I feel like times have changed and more young people are becoming business owners and we just wanted to make a song for them. I mean, we're young bosses ourselves,” Blvk H3ro explained.

Greatest Records/Bob Riddim co-produced the song. To reinforce its message, a Young Boss video campaign, featuring aspiring entrepreneurs, was recently launched on social media.

The first visual focuses on Montego Bay-based Omar Anglin, 29-year-old CEO of Anglin Global Affiliates, a BPO investment company. He is the 2017 recipient of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce Young Entrepreneur Award.

— Kevin Jackson