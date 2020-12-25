Passage: Bob Andy goes 'Back Home'

FOR many students of reggae, Bob Andy was the music's first serious songwriter. A brash man, he would willingly agree with them.

Andy (born Keith Anderson) died at age 75 in Kingston from cancer.

His songs covered themes from the broken-hearted (Too Experienced) to black consciousness (Unchained, I've Got to go Back Home) and enduring love (Really Together).

Marcia Griffiths, with whom he did the latter, was his soulmate for nearly 60 years. Losing him was devastating.

“I was with him right up until the end. He was more than half of my life spent on this Earth, musically and otherwise. There wasn't a thing I wouldn't consult Keith about,” she said.

Andy was a founding member of The Paragons prior to going solo at Studio One. It was there that he gelled with Griffiths for whom he wrote songs like Feel Like Jumping and Mark my Word.

They had a monster hit in the United Kingdom in 1970 with a reggae version of Nina Simone's Young, Gifted And Black.

Bob Andy was more than a singer/songwriter. He was serious about the business of intellectual property and encouraged emerging artistes to protect their rights.

He also did some acting, appearing in the 1978 movie Children of Babylon.