Born with female power

In a move to highlight female artistes, Young General Records and Island.WAV Entertainment joined forces recently to release the Born Wid It rhythm compilation.

Released on March 6, the project features songs like Skueez by Dovey Magnum, Born Wid It by Starface, and Help Me by New York-based newcomer Ravin.

Recording artiste and producer Keron “KaleX” Alexander is part of Island.WAV Entertainment's team.

“The project was inspired by a need to showcase more of our dancehall female artistes. This was proposed by English of Young General Records,” said KaleX.

He added that a similar compilation is in the works.

“There were definitely a couple other female artistes that we would have loved to be a part of the project, but we decided to release this project as is, and work on a second project which will include these artistes and others.”

After working as a producer with Truckback Records, KaleX has released a number of songs as an artiste, including Palm Trees & Liquor, Come Thru and Tun Up Di Vibes (with Dehshh, Artikal & Projexx).

Being a producer, however, remains his passion.

“I got into music production after realising that if I wanted to do music professionally as an artiste, I couldn't just use instrumentals from YouTube, so I decided to teach myself how to make beats and started producing my own work,” he explained.

After a two-year apprenticeship at Truckback Records, KaleX moved on. The first song he produced was Only You by Artikal featuring D'Angel in 2015.

KaleX grew up in east Kingston and attended Wolmer's Boys' High School. In 2018, he became a certified architect when he graduated from Caribbean School of Architecture at the University of Technology.

— Kevin Jackson