Born with female power
In a move to highlight female artistes, Young General Records and Island.WAV Entertainment joined forces recently to release the Born Wid It rhythm compilation.
Released on March 6, the project features songs like Skueez by Dovey Magnum, Born Wid It by Starface, and Help Me by New York-based newcomer Ravin.
Recording artiste and producer Keron “KaleX” Alexander is part of Island.WAV Entertainment's team.
“The project was inspired by a need to showcase more of our dancehall female artistes. This was proposed by English of Young General Records,” said KaleX.
He added that a similar compilation is in the works.
“There were definitely a couple other female artistes that we would have loved to be a part of the project, but we decided to release this project as is, and work on a second project which will include these artistes and others.”
After working as a producer with Truckback Records, KaleX has released a number of songs as an artiste, including Palm Trees & Liquor, Come Thru and Tun Up Di Vibes (with Dehshh, Artikal & Projexx).
Being a producer, however, remains his passion.
“I got into music production after realising that if I wanted to do music professionally as an artiste, I couldn't just use instrumentals from YouTube, so I decided to teach myself how to make beats and started producing my own work,” he explained.
After a two-year apprenticeship at Truckback Records, KaleX moved on. The first song he produced was Only You by Artikal featuring D'Angel in 2015.
KaleX grew up in east Kingston and attended Wolmer's Boys' High School. In 2018, he became a certified architect when he graduated from Caribbean School of Architecture at the University of Technology.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy