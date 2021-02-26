Bossie lauds Spotify 's move

Music producer Samuel “Bossie” Doman, CEO of US-based independent label Bossie Music, is pleased that the popular streaming platform, Spotify, is expanding its services to Jamaica, the Caribbean, and over 80 new markets over the world.

“This will help to put dancehall and reggae at its rightful place in the global music market. The first thing international music labels look on is how much an artiste is streaming, everything is driven by metrics and date. Reggae is one of the most powerful artforms worldwide, but a local artiste doesn't have the same reach and numbers because certain markets were excluded before, so this move levels the playing field,” said Doman.

“As a producer, in a business sense,this could lead to boost in reggae music numbers and streams as the core black and brown audience for a lot of our artistes in the Caribbean and Africa will finally be on the platform, so that is good news for reggae music, and good news for Bossie Music,” he continued.

Earlier this week, Spotify announced that it was finally set to expand its music streaming service to Jamaica, the Caribbean, and over 80 new markets.

The expansion will occur over the next couple of days and will make Spotify, already the world leader in premium streaming, an active provider in 85 new markets (bringing the total to 173) and will bring 36 new languages to the platform.

The announcement was made during the Swedish provider's “Stream On” online event and the move represents the company's largest market expansion to date. It follows a major Apple Music expansion to Jamaica and 51 additional countries, which was reported last year April.

Originally from Rosetown, Kingston 13, Doman has been doing music for 17 years, and has worked with several reggae and dancehall artistes. Last year, he released the highly regarded Tear Drops rhythm project which featured artistes such as Renegad, Vijah, Worm Bass, Lenn Hammond and Don Husky who scored a radio hit with Ancestor. The project was released on the Bossie Music label via all downloadable digital music platforms in April 2019.

“The Ancestor song is my biggest song so far, it got a lot of airplay in Jamaica, and in countries such as Gambia, Kenya and Ghana. The Tear Drops rhythm was hugely successful in Africa, and some countries in South America,” Doman said.

Doman is currently based in New York City where he works with local and international artistes like Serebral and Pharaoh. He is currently promoting Serebral's Good By Herself.