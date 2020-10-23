Bounty, Beenie for One Love Together
Stephen Marley, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, J Boog, Pato Ranking and Patrice Roberts are headliners for One Love Together virtual concert slated for today and tomorrow at 7:00 pm.
The event, organised by digital operator Digicel, will be streamed live via D'Music. The concert will also be shown on Facebook Watch and Digicel's social media pages. Viewers tuning in will be encouraged to make a small donation in lieu of a concert ticket. These donations will go towards bridging the digital divide by providing children in need with tablets and internet access. Contributions can be made via Paymaster: www.digicelgroup.com/onelove.
Digicel Chief Marketing Officer Peter Lloyd said: “Universal access to a good education has never been more important. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a massive swing towards online lessons in all of our markets, with virtual classrooms quickly becoming the norm. We are looking to bridge the digital divide, by raising awareness and funding to provide children with tablets, devices and internet access in our more vulnerable communities.”
“To watch the concert, simply download D'Music or check out our social media pages and get ready for a big night in! Actually —make that two!” he continued.
