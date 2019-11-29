Bounty to get Footloose
Veteran deejay Bounty Killer will close the curtains on this season of Footloose, the popular retro party series which takes place next Saturday December 7 at Mas Camp.
Bounty Killer was originally billed for the August 31 staging, which came to an early end after the police claimed promoters breached the Noise Abatement Act.
Promoter Tyrone Dixon of Broadway Productions says all is in place for smooth sailing.
“Patrons can expect great music as always and a high-energy and top-class performance from the Killer himself,” said Dixon.
Since its inception 13 years ago, Footloose has attracted large crowds. Early this year, Cham kicked off its live edition.
This is our fourth staging for the year and we are closing it with a bang. Bounty will be performing his hits from the 1990s to the mid-2000s. If you're a Bounty fan, you already know what to expect,” Dixon explained.
-- Kevin Jackson
