Boyz on the beat

Two members of Jamaica's Reggae Boyz football team are turning the beat around by following their alter egos into the competitive entertainment business.

Central defender Damion “Nana” Lowe and midfielder Je-Vaughn “Akka” Watson have partnered on a couple of projects, with Lowe doubling as promoter/producer and Watson showing his skills behind the microphone.

Lowe, 26, spearheads a weekly party at Marketplace in St Andrew called Exclusive Saturdays and is co-producer of Watson's song, Akka's 40 Party.

“We are public figures and we have a huge platform, so we use that to our advantage,” Norway-based Lowe told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

After performing the song for teammates during the recent Concacaf Gold Cup, Lowe and Watson were encouraged to formally record 40 Party, which is a light-hearted take on partygoers entering middle age.

One line from the song goes: “Wi nah stop party till wi a hundred and forty.”

“The line is catchy, plus it defines us as Jamaicans as we love to party — both young and old,” Lowe noted.

“So we decided we were going to do a proper song, and we decided that 'Akka' would sing it and we got it produced by Romeich Entertainment. And then we put it on social media platforms — iTunes, and YouTube, to name a few, and it just took off from there” the towering centre back added.

Watson, who plays in the United States, gave insight into his sophomore effort.

“At the Gold Cup everyone was tired after coming back from training, so my teammates wanted me to sing a song, and 'Franno' [Shaun Francis], 'Blakey' [Andre Blake] and Damion [Lowe], who know all my song, said I should sing Forty, and although I didn't want to do it, I did and everyone's phone was out recording, and the performance went viral in a day,” he recalled.

“Before long, I was in the studio and it was the first time for me…it took me about 45 minutes to record the song to the point that Romeich [Major] was surprised that I did it that quickly,” Watson added.

The 36-year-old Clarendon native hopes 40 Party's popularity will help promote Jamaica's senior men's football team.

“At the end of the day I am doing this out of love. Plus, it has put more eyes on the national team, because all you hear of late is that the national team is no good and that we are always fighting for money; so we are trying to do other things to give people a different view of us and to win new fans,” reasoned Watson, the team's most senior member.

Lowe, son of France 98 World Cup veteran Onandi, described Exclusive Saturdays as “a premium event” which is held at Mecca, formerly Fiction Night Club.

“It has been good and we get a mixed crowd — from the affluent to the working class… very sector of the party society supports the event, including celebrities, public figures, sports personalities and entertainers,” he said.

“We have Guinness as a sponsor and you know that brand has a reputation and bring a premium quality to it, so the Guinness logo being present brings that feel to it…Guinness has been good as they have been helping us with promotion and products, but we are looking at other ways to boost our sponsorship package,” he added.

Lowe believes his academic background helps in the venture.

“I studied business management and I minored in entrepreneurial studies [at University of Hartford], and of course I had to do a little marketing, communications and business law. I am now studying online with Southern New Hampshire University, doing a course in sports management, and all of that is helping me a lot in by entertainment ventures,” he explained.