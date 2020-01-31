BQ sports Jeans and Crep
Four years ago, deejay BQ created ripples when he teamed with dancer Andrew Marchout for the song, Jaggers. BQ, who is based in the Cayman Islands, is currently promoting the song, Jeans and Crep.
After making a name in his adopted home, he is hoping to make an impact in Jamaica with Jeans and Crep which is produced by Digital Intonation.
“I've been living in Grand Cayman for a while now; that is where I launched my career, but the market there for music is small. I need to showcase my talent to a bigger audience so I have decided to switch my focus to Jamaica. I'm not turning my back on Cayman, but I have to be realistic,” BQ explained.
Originally from Portland, BQ, whose given name is Anthony Coleman, moved to the Cayman Islands 16 years ago.
“ Jeans and Crep has the potential to be a big hit and we have serviced it to several disc jocks and the feedback has been very positive. I'm planning to visit Jamaica in February to shoot a video to help with the promotions,” he said.
In 2007 he and Marchout formed the duo, BQ and Andrew Marchout. That year, they released the up-tempo Video Light.
The duo went their separate ways in 2017.
— Kevin Jackson
