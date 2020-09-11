Bramma gets rugged on debut

Twelve years after making his debut with Value of a Lady, deejay Bramma has released his debut album.

Rugged and Deadly (Riddim Force Records) is slated for release today via VPAL Music. It features 20 tracks (three of which are skits).

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, Bramma explained why the set was so long in coming.

“No delays, but definitely a period of growth. I taught myself much of what I know, taking the good with the bad. Intermittently there were break-through moments, but dancehall artistes weren't doing many albums. Now the music has evolved and I've matured and able to do it in my way,” said Bramma.

He says the album's title is a reflection of his personal journey.

“ Rugged and Deadly is a lifestyle. It's a mood and it signifies my personal journey,” he said.

Its tracklisting includes Big Chune, Dancehall Rock, Belly a The Beast, Warning, Hurt by Love, Blame Love, Africa and Journey.

Rugged and Deadly has collaborations with Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Freddie McGregor, Mojo Morgan, Zagga, Anthony B and Luciano.

DJ Nicco, Emudio Records, Germany-based Sensi Movement and Tvch Point Music have production credits on the set.

He explained the type of work that went into the making of the project.

“A lot of work went into this album. Maturity, growth, and development. I wanted to give my best. I wanted to create as I best see fit. Rugged and Deadly is roots-rock reggae, I explored different avenues of music while sticking to my own culture. I wanted to express my thoughts differently and show off my softer side as heard on tracks like “My Love and “Hurt by Love,” he shared.

Prior to the release of Rugged and Deadly, Bramma released the seven-track EP One Day (2017) via G-God Records.

Bramma (given name Lloyd Brammer) is thirty years old. He grew up in the tough Maxfield Avenue community, but now resides in the Kingston 20 area.

“Music began for me while I attended Calabar High. A friend of mine, called Marley, took me to meet Bounty Killer at Solid Agency office near his home. That's when it all began. I successfully passed five subjects and got to see where my career path would take me. Have met some life-changing people along the way all of who know themselves, too many names to call but we could not have gotten to this point on our own,” said Bramma.