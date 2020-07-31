Brand new Chad Hype

ON-THE-RISE singjay Chad Hype, son of veteran deejay Flourgon, is happy to be continuing his father's legacy. He recently released New Brand.

“It's a legacy I have to carry on. My father and his brother do music, so I was basically born into it. Out of his six children, I'm the only one who decided to follow in his footsteps,” the 26-year-old, whose given name is Chadwick May, told the Jamaica Observer.

His uncle is Red Dragon.

Released on June 9, New Brand is produced by Dynasty Entertainment Group.

Chad Hype also dispelled claims he is living in his father's shadow.

“I know that many people will think that [I am living in his shadow], but that is not the case, because I have my own style of music,” he said.

The Calabar High School past student, who started his career 10 years ago, added that his father was taken aback when he discovered his son's passion for music.

“He [Flourgon] was very surprised. However, he was happy that I decided to do it on my own and he didn't have to force me,” said Chad Hype.

Flourgon (given name Michael May) is known for hits including: Jump, Spread Out; Fret And Worry; and Mi Love Me Girl Bad featuring Sanchez.

In January, Flourgon won a copyright infringement lawsuit against American pop star Miley Cyrus for using lyrics from his We Run Things (1988) in her 2013 hit We Can't Stop.

Chad Hype said his unique style distinguishes him from the pack.

“My voice doesn't sound like anyone else, my lyrics are different. My creativity and image are just different from everyone else; even my music videos are creative,” he said.

He said he uses social media to keep in touch with his fanbase.

“I would do five to six shows per year but now we have to be looking at online streaming and seeking to do performances on Instagram Live. I had a lot of shows with my dad, but things are kinda different now with the virus,” he said.

Chad Hype has big hopes for the future.

“I see myself winning a Grammy, and winning Best New Artiste for 2021. I am also looking to opening my studio on August 21. It'll be called Hype Mafia Records,” he said.

Chad Hype is known for tracks including Feel It, Flossing Anthem, and Rich This Year.