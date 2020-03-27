Britney Spears claims to best Bolt

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is claiming to have broken Usain Bolt's 9.58 100m world record.

On Wednesday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a picture of a stopwatch which marked 5.97 seconds with her 23.7 million followers.

She captioned the post: “Ran my first five! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key…once I did that, I hit five… Usually I run six or seven… my first try was nine and now I did it, whoop! 100 metre dash.”

Bolt is an 11-time world champion. He holds the world record in races for 100 metres, at 9.58 seconds, and 200-metres, at 19.19 seconds, both of which he made at the 2009 Berlin World Athletics Championships. The track superstar retired in 2017.

Meanwhile, American sprinter Florence Griffith-Joyner holds the 100m women's record for 10.49 seconds, run unsurpassed since 1988.

Since Spears made the post, many have aired their scepticism.

“Usain Bolt doesn't even run 100m this fast…,” said Erica Harris in the comments section.

Marc Domingue added:” I'm confused! 100 metre dash? You mean 50 metre dash? Or 40 yard dash? Something isn't adding up.”

“Maybe you mean 50m? This is almost two times as fast as the men's world record in the 100m,” wrote Tim Prive.

After Bolt's retirement, he has flirted with the music industry with the release of his Olyme Rose rhythm last June. It featured dancehall deejays, including Ding Dong, Dexta Daps, Munga Honorable, singer Christopher Martin and retired football player Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner.