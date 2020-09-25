Brother Wonder seeks to inspire

GOSPEL singjay Brother Wonder believes Jamaica's youth should draw closer to the Lord. He appeals to them on his latest single Grace .

“I was at home fasting and asking the Lord to have mercy on us during this COVID-19 pandemic. All I could think about was Hebrew 4:16 and the way how King David cried out to the Lord. The message resonated with me and that's how the song Grace really came about,” said Brother Wonder.

Al Beeko of Fox Master Productions produced Grace. It is scheduled for release today via the Triple K Force label.

The Connecticut-based Brother Wonder became a Christian three years ago. Since then, there has been a dramatic turnaround in his life.

“The journey has been good and the Lord has blessed me with gifts that I didn't know I had. I really would like my songs to draw the youths closer to the Lord,” he shared.

He spoke about his conversion to Christianity.

“Three years ago my wife, who attends a Baptist church, [and I] were having a conversation. She said she thought I was going to join her in the church, but then I saw a light flashed across my face and from that Sunday night, I felt the urge to serve God.”

Born Wayne Foster, Brother Wonder is 44. He migrated to the United States 26 years ago, having lived in a small village called Bethany in Manchester. He has done work with producers including Papa Biggy and Al Beeko.

Among the songs he has released are Can't Stop Mi Blessings, God You Give Me Grace and My God Never Late.

— Kevin Jackson