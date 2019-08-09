Bugle gets picture perfect

Picture Perfect is the third studio album by dancehall/reggae artiste Bugle. Due for release on August 16, it is the follow-up to 2017's Be Yourself.

Comprising 20 tracks, the two-disc set is distributed through VPAL.

“I've spent the last nine months meticulously working on this album with some of the most respected professionals in the business. While I could have recorded the entire album in one week, my reason for the lengthy timeline is, I want when someone downloads or puts my album into their player they can listen to the entire compilation and appreciate the effort that went into constructing every song and know their hard-earned money was well spent,” said Bugle. “I don't make music only to entertain but also as a tool to educate and inspire, and I hope the fans will truly appreciate this latest offering, as we strive to preserve the authentic dancehall and reggae culture.”

Jada Kingdom, Kabaka Pyramid, Little Lion Sound (based in Switzerland) Noah Powa, Shuga, New York-based Alexander, and Gramps Morgan are some of the artistes featured on picture perfect.

Producers include Errol Brown, Shane Brown, Jermaine Forde, Anju Blaxx, Chase and Status, and Markus Myrie.

Morgan shares executive producer credits on the album with Bugle, whose hit songs include Rasta Party.

“I've always wanted to work with Bugle, his lyrics and his flow are next to none. Many times in our industry a lot of artistes don't get the attention they are due, I have been such a huge fan for many years watching him write songs for other artistes, watching his performances,” said Morgan. “Over the past three years, I finally got a chance to tune into him as a person, but more as an artiste, and he is truly incredible the way he flows and puts together words.”