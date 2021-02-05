Buju, Koffee, Skip get NAACP nod

Three Jamaican reggae artistes are among the slate of creatives nominated for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, organised by the US-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Buju Banton, Koffee and Skip Marley have been nominated for the awards which will be presented on March 27 and aired on cable network BET.

Both Buju Banton and Koffee have two nominations each. They have both been nominated in the category Outstanding International Song for their collaboration on Pressure, which appears on Buju Banton's album Upside Down 2020. He also received a nomination for the single Blessed from the same album, while Koffee has also been nominated for her quarantine track, Lockdown.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage with Temptation and Tanana by American-Nigerian Davido featuring Tiwa Savage are the other two nominees in the international category.

Skip Marley has received his nomination in the category Outstanding New Artiste. He goes up against fellow newcomers Chika, Doja Cat, D Smoke, and Giveon.

In a post on his Instagram page, Marley thanked the NAACP for his nomination.

“Bless up @naacpimageawards fi di nomination... honored to be included in this group of nominees,” he noted.

The NAACP Image Awards, first awarded in 1967, is an annual recognition scheme that is presented to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music and literature. It is similar to other awards such as the Academy Awards and the Grammy Awards with over 40 categories. The Image Awards are voted on by the members of the NAACP.