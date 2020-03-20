Buju offers words of hope

Even though the number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID 19) cases continue to increase in Jamaica, Grammy Award winner Buju Banton believes the nation will overcome if precautionary measures are exercised.

On Wednesday, he released a 41-second voice message on Instagram for his 1,000,000 followers.

“Greetings my people, this is serious. You have heard it from everyone, but I just wanted you to hear it from I man; please do your best to stay in. Think of everyone as the most vulnerable, and think that if you stay away and protect yourself, your community and especially the most vulnerable — our elderly; those who are compromised in their immune system. We are going to get through this,” he began.

“But we have to do the best and do the right things; stay in our homes. Social distancing is the new social norm, but it is the right thing to practice right now. We are one people, and we are all in this together,” the artiste, whose given name is Mark Myrie, added.

Shortly after Buju Banton released the statement, Jamaica recorded its first fatality from the virus. The Jamaica Observer's Splash understands that the victim was a 79-year-old male from Clarendon who died in isolation at the Mandeville Regional Hospital at approximately 3:00 pm.

He presented to the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon on March 16 with symptoms, and was also ailing from diabetes and hypertension. His death was announced during a press conference at Jamaica House in Kingston on Wednesday.

Up to Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica. The Government is currently tracking 434 people who may have come in contact with infected patients.