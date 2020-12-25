ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Buju seizes destiny

TODAY, the Jamaica Observer’s Entertainment Desk presents its annual year in review. Despite the slowdown of the sector, caused by COVID-19, some artistes shone brightly. See who was hot; see the newsmakers; and see who left us.

When Buju Banton released his track Blessed in June, it is fair to conclude that he pre-conceived his forthcoming successes. The artiste not only remained in the spotlight, he owned it.

Buju's album Upside Down 2020, released on June 26, earned him his fifth Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in November; in July, he won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition then donated his $3 million prize purse to charity; and, earlier this month, he won a Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act.

He, however, drew some ire for protesting the wearing of masks to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in October.

Although being in the industry for over three decades, 2020 has proven to be the year Buju Banton ruled his destiny. For this reason, the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk recognises him as it's Artiste Of The Year.

Gary Matalon, CEO of Kingston Live Entertainment (KLE) Group Ltd, is in full agreement with this accolade.

“I think Buju is one of the most talented artistes Jamaica has ever birthed, and we've had many. His talent is unquestionable and to maintain such a presence and relevance over decades, and after having been removed from the scene for such a long period of time, is nothing short of remarkable. He is an artiste of a lifetime much less a decade or a year,” Matalon told the Observer.

The 47-year-old singjay was released from a US Federal prison in December 2018 after serving nine years on drug-related charges.

In 2019, he embarked on a successful world tour.

Matalon believes entertainers with such influence should tread carefully.

“Buju's recent successes come as no surprise to most that are familiar with his work. As I mentioned before, to me he is one of the greatest, certainly in my lifetime. As far as his views outside of music and specifically on mask wearing, I truthfully haven't even heard all of what was said. My feeling is that these are unprecedented times and people's lives have been affected in different ways,” he said. “So many people have so much to say regardless of their qualifications. I choose to focus on the science and relevant authorities and make my own decisions using the information available to me. You can get lost in all the different conspiracies out there. I try not to let them distract me. While maintaining relevance is imperative, I will say that while people of influence and fame have the right to express their thoughts as anyone else does, they should do so with caution to avoid possibly endangering or misleading followers down the wrong road, especially with something so complex as a global pandemic,” Matalon added.

Buju Banton began deejaying at age 13 with local sound systems in his Whitehall Avenue hometown. Some of his notable projects include Before The Dawn (2009) which earned him a Grammy for Best Reggae Album, Voice of Jamaica (1993), 'Til Shiloh (1995) and Inna Heights (1995).

'Til Shiloh was awarded a gold plaque this year for surpassing sales of 500,000 copies

Matalon added that the singjay is a natural-born entertainer.

“ 'Til Shiloh remains one of the greatest albums of all times. On top of all the hits he also has a very memorable stage presence. He is a true artiste and entertainer to the core, and it comes across clear as day to his audience,” he continued, adding that his favourite Buju track is Destiny because of the powerful lyrics.

KLE Group Ltd, founded in 2008, has been instrumental in the development of nightclubs and showcasing Jamaican performers and deejays locally and internationally.