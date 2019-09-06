Bush Wakka continues the fight

SACRIFICE, dedication and hard work are the words singjay Dwain “Bush Wakka” Brown uses to sum up his latest project Street Fighter.

According to him, the 13-song set shares his life's journey with the hope it serves as both an inspiration and a warning for the youths.

“I don't want to say album, because that's not what it is. Even though the selection of the tracks was done with that mindset, that it should sound and feel like an album. However, Street Fighter is more a collection,” Bush Wakka, who is also a barber by profession, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“Each song and their placement, tells the story of my life. All the ups and downs, the triumphs and defeats have been poured into this project. Hopefully, it connects in such a way that the audience sees that some roads aren't worth taking,” he continued.

The set, produced by JayEdge and Lloyd Bailey, is set to be launched today available for download on all major digital outlets. Featuring the title track Street Fighter, Knock, and Lifestyle.

He also shared a bit about his journey in the music industry.

“I want to create an accessible institution dedicated to nurturing young talent. Not only teaching them the craft and how to own their skills, but also on how to capitalise on them. There isn't really a movement to educate the up and coming about the business. Most who know how, are playing “mason” with the knowledge. The art of a people is meant to preserve in the history of their culture. The knowledge of how to do it right, should be freely given,” he said.

“Work like a slave, collect like a slave master” are the words he says he lives by, trusting firmly that his sacrifices are about to pay off.

“Time is the master of everything and my time is now. Seven days a week, I'm at the barber shop by 6:00 pm, studio by 12 until the sun comes up,” he added.

Bush Wakka (formerly Chappa Chaps) has been in the grooming business more than a decade. But he always had a passion for music.

His other songs include Dem Nu Bad, Simple T Shirt and Cha Cha Cha.