Calypso veteran Singing Sandra passes away

TWO-TIME Calypso Monarch Singing Sandra passed away on Thursday. The 64-year-old's death was announced on her social media page. No cause of death was given.

“Dear loyal fans and supporters worldwide. It is with deep regret that you be informed of the passing of National Icon Sandra Des Vignes, The Singing Sandra, who passed away last night,” the post read yesterday.

Singing Sandra won legion of fans globally with her hard-hitting social commentaries, including Sexy Employees (Die With My Dignity), which predates the struggles of the MeToo Movement, as well as Voices From The Ghetto and Nobody Wins A War.

She won the coveted Calypso Monarch title in her native Trinidad and Tobago in 1999 and 2003.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the late calypso icon.

“She never feared coming to all those youth events of all sorts and shining bright as an example that talent trumps gaps of any type. We were blessed to have such an icon belonging to T&T,” said soca star Bunji Garlin.

Garlin's wife, Fay-Ann Lyons, was equally glowing in her tribute.

“[She] is the embodiment of a powerful female artiste,” said Lyons, who dubbed the late entertainer as “Queen Mother of Calypso”.

Born in East Dry River, she was approached in 1984 by calypsonian Dr Zhivago to perform two of his songs, and the following year was recruited to Mighty Sparrow's Youth Brigade tent at the carnival. She won the National Calypso Queen title in 1987. She went on to win the Carifesta Monarch and Calypso Queen of the World titles in 1992.

She performed at the Reggae Sunsplash festival in 1992.