Kapa Shanti cries, Oh Mama
Catch Di Riddim
Guyana has produced reggae acts such as singjay Natural Black and the group First Born. Kapa Shanti is the latest artiste from the South American country looking to make an impact in Jamaica.
He is banking on Oh Mama to give him the breakthrough. The song is produced by Mark Walcott and will be released next week by IMark Music.
“I love my mother dearly; she's a fantastic mother, so I recorded this song for her and all the other wonderful mothers in the world. I believe it has the potential to be a huge hit in Jamaica and other parts of the world,” said Kapa Shanti, who was inspired to pursue a music career after watching Shabba Ranks perform at home on VHS in the mid-1990s.
“After watching Shabba Ranks' performance, from that day I was hooked, his performance was out of this world. That was the day I made up my mind to become a dancehall artiste,” said Kapa Shanti, whose given name is Jomo Proctor.
He has done collaborations with Macka Diamond, Pinchers, Norris Man, Future Fambo, and Capleton, as well as with Trinidadian artiste Marlon Asher and Pressure Buss Pipe from the United States Virgin Islands.
“I love travelling to Jamaica to record music and to hang out and have a good time with my friends. It is one of my favourite places. I'm scheduled to visit Jamaica before the end of this month to do some promotional work in support of Oh Mama,” Kapa Shanti disclosed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy