Kapa Shanti cries, Oh Mama

Guyana has produced reggae acts such as singjay Natural Black and the group First Born. Kapa Shanti is the latest artiste from the South American country looking to make an impact in Jamaica.

He is banking on Oh Mama to give him the breakthrough. The song is produced by Mark Walcott and will be released next week by IMark Music.

“I love my mother dearly; she's a fantastic mother, so I recorded this song for her and all the other wonderful mothers in the world. I believe it has the potential to be a huge hit in Jamaica and other parts of the world,” said Kapa Shanti, who was inspired to pursue a music career after watching Shabba Ranks perform at home on VHS in the mid-1990s.

“After watching Shabba Ranks' performance, from that day I was hooked, his performance was out of this world. That was the day I made up my mind to become a dancehall artiste,” said Kapa Shanti, whose given name is Jomo Proctor.

He has done collaborations with Macka Diamond, Pinchers, Norris Man, Future Fambo, and Capleton, as well as with Trinidadian artiste Marlon Asher and Pressure Buss Pipe from the United States Virgin Islands.

“I love travelling to Jamaica to record music and to hang out and have a good time with my friends. It is one of my favourite places. I'm scheduled to visit Jamaica before the end of this month to do some promotional work in support of Oh Mama,” Kapa Shanti disclosed.