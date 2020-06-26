Challenger shares Quarantine experience

DESPITE the restrictions imposed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), singer Challenger says it brought him closer to his loved ones.

“The experience has made me mindful of uncertainty and anxiety which I quickly put to rest. I took my family into quarantine, took all the precautions to keep safe and watched everything unfold,” Challenger told the Jamaica Observer.

His most recent single, Quarantine, is inspired by the pandemic and how its impact on lives globally.

“ Quarantine was inspired by the impact of the pandemic and how it has affected and changed the lives of many. Being in quarantine has its pros and cons. On the bright side, being in lockdown with your love ones and spending quality time will bring you to the realisation of all the times you missed out on being with your family,” said Challenger.

Produced by Dannyebtracks and released by Blackhouse ENT, Quarantine was released earlier this month.

A resident of Newark in New Jersey, Challenger has resided in the United States for the past 23 years. A former member of the Caribbean-infused band Royalty, he decided to go solo after 12 years.

Said Challenger, “My love for music began at an early age, but in my early teens being around sound systems in New Jersey, that's where I developed a passion for music. I was carrying record crates to dance hanging around the different sounds and that ignited the fire in me. Flipping the vinyl and touching the mic, that's what we did on a regular basis.”

Challenger — whose given name is Floyd Challenger — was born in Dominica. He aspires to be recognised for his contribution to reggae music.

“I would like to become a household name and to be mentioned among the greats. I want to be appreciated for my contribution to reggae music. That's what I would like to accomplish,” he shared.

His next single Guns and Badge is to be released on July 3.