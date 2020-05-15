Changing tracks

Having given up a promising career in track and field, Karey Kelly has focused his energies on becoming a major player in music production.

His Karey Records label, which came into existence four years ago, is on the verge of taking off thanks to his collaboration with major acts including Chronic Law, Jahvillani, Quada, Vybz Kartel, and Intence.

“I decided to go into music production because I was always fascinated by rhythms and different sounds behind the vocals,” Kelly shared during in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Kelly, who created his own beats, made his production debut in 2016 with the gritty Doh Cry from fellow newcomer Beez Heightz.

The 23-year-old's production credits have grown to include Wild Wild West by Chronic Law and Sinna Kingdom by Jahvillani and Quada. Teaming with Droptop Records, he co-produced Our Girl by Vybz Kartel, Question by Intence and Badness Cya Done by Chronic Law.

“I think that my style of production is a bit different and I don't try to sound like anybody. I try to push the envelope and be different in some ways by adding a sound that will pop out at you,” he shared.

Kelly's dreams of becoming a professional athlete were dashed due to recurring injuries. The former student of Wolmer's Boys' School represented that institution as a sprinter at the ISSA Boys' Championships from 2010-2014. He also competed for Jamaica at the CARIFTA Games in 2012 where he was part of the 4 x 100m relay team that won a gold medal.

He received a scholarship to study land economy and valuation survey at the University of Technology, Jamaica. He remained at the institution for two years; however, he opted not to complete studies.

Keen about providing opportunities for newcomers, Kelly has also worked with non-established acts including Letta Boss, Chargii and Naazir, among others.

Despite initial reluctance, his family now supports his switch to music.

“At first it wasn't something that my mother was really fond of. She never knew I would take it so seriously, but I guess it's accepted now and the support is there from both my parents,” said Kelly.