Chankitty takes leap of faith

While some entertainers have halted their careers because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, up-and-coming singjay Chankitty decided to take a leap of faith and launch her career.

“Well, it seems this is the year for me, 'cause I never really thought this pandemic would come as I was about to start my career, but still give thanks for it. It has made me more focused, and [I'm able to] keep things on a safe level. I have more time to prepare for upcoming years,” the 24-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

Chankitty (given name Chantel White) made her debut last year with the single Mi Neva Look Your Man.

The track was produced by Zone One Entertainment. According to the artiste, it took her five-and-a-half hours to complete it.

The Mile Gully High School past student said it has been well received.

“The feedback has been great, just seeing people gravitate towards my song makes me feel overwhelmed. It's a good look so far, and I'm giving thanks to God,” said the singjay.

Chankitty added that it has been smooth sailing so far for her endeavours.

“Well, the experience I am having so far is great. I feel like a star already, and I can't wait to reach the level I want. [There's] just more work to be done to complete my journey,” she said.

In a diversified industry, Chankitty said she brings a different flavour to the table.

“What makes my sound unique is that when I sing, I sing with passion. The deep sound I give out in my music tells how strong I am and how mellow and sweet it is. My sound ain't like no other sound. It's God-given, and it's what makes me unique and different,” the singjay explained.

She looks up to acts like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, Etana, Vybz Kartel, Spice and Shaeil Muir.

Although she made her debut with a dancehall track, she plans to dabble in multiple genres.

“I will not only specialise in dancehall. I will also specialize in reggae, souls, culture, lovers rock, pop and many more,” Chankitty added.

In the meantime, she has a word of advice for other aspiring artistes.

“Never give up on your dreams; focus on what you want and recognise that hard work pays off. Each of us is on Earth to serve a purpose, so just keep the faith, believe in God and know that whatever you put your mind to, you can do,” she said.