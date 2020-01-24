Chargii, Khxos get High Like This

Chargii is hoping for the breakthrough with his latest single, High Like This, a collaboration with deejay Khxos. He also produced the song, which is released by California-based Delicious Vinyl.

According to California-born Chargii, the lyrics to High Like This “display a mixture of my personality and style”.

He added that, “The song was actually made on the set of the music video shoot for Khxos's song Tambrin. I played the rhythm, which was just an idea we developed and recorded. We shot the music video two days later in Las Vegas.”

Twenty-five year-old Chargii (real name Fabian Schaff) moved to Jamaica as a youngster and grew up in Havendale. He spent 18 years in Jamaica and attended Wolmer's Boys' High School.

“I was introduced to music at a tender age through my father. He was a musician and had a lot of instruments and music equipment lying around that I used to play with as a child. As I got older, I started getting more serious about it and decided to develop my talents by teaching myself how to produce, write and record. By the time I was in high school, I had learnt enough to compose original music, using my own production and lyrics and it's been non-stop ever since,” Chargii explained.

He also had an apprenticeship at Big Ship Studio in Kingston, where he produced his first project, the Footprint rhythm, that had songs by Laden, OC and Axygen.

Delicious Vinyl has had success with Jamaican artistes such as Mr Vegas and Ce'Cile. They have recently worked with singjay Runkus, Natural High Music and Royal Blu.