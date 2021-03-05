Charly gives rhymes & reasons

Despite achieving massive success in Latin markets with Gyal You A Party Animal five years ago, Charly Black says he felt no pressure coming up with a hit song while working on his debut EP, So Many Reasons.

Co-produced by Aftercluv/Universal Music, it was released last Friday.

“I just do music freely. I felt no form of pressure working on this project, which I think everyone will like at least three of the six songs. When I had a big hit with Whine and Kotch with J Capri in 2012, persons felt I couldn't get another hit. I proved them wrong with Gyal You A Party Animal. I do music and make my talent speak for me,” Charly Black said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Working with Canadian producer Scott Storch, Sak Noel, DJ Fly from Martinique, Linton White and Jazzy T on So Many Reasons, Charly Black tried bridging dancehall, Latin trap, and reggaeton.

“I've always said that I am multi-talented and a diverse artiste. Working on this album was something that I always wanted to do. This is the new Charly Black and I have evolved because of my international successes. I never did music to tap into the Latin market, I did music for the sake of doing music,” he shared.

The track Ravin (produced by Storch) features Sean Paul and Colombian singer/actress Greeicy. Other songs include the title track, Anniversary, Diggy Dee, Treat and Don't Wanna Let You Go.

With Gyal You A Party Animal, Charly Black became the first Jamaican artiste to go diamond (for sales of more than 600,000) in Central America. The single was certified gold (for sales of over 500,000) in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America and earned Charly Black a deal with Aftercluv, Universal Music's Latin America dance music division.

The “King of Reggaeton” Daddy Yankee and singer Luis Fonsi also put their spin on the song. Gyal You A Party Animal has almost 500 million Spotify streams for the original version as well as remixes with Daddy Yankee (231m) and Luis Fonsi (43m).

Charly Black is featured on Colombian pop star Maluma's latest album #7DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica). They collaborated on the song Love.

“Me and Maluma are good friends. He had an idea for his album and he decided that he wasn't going to leave me off the project. Me and Troyton (producer) went to see him at his villa while he was in Jamaica and we decided we would work on the song for his album. He is the first big Latin artiste to ever reach out to me,” he said.

Born Desmond Mendeze, Charly Black is originally from Rio Bueno, Trelawny. He entered talent competitions as a youngster and later tried his hand as a deejay, before joining Bass Odyssey sound system as a selector.

“I was an artiste before I became a selector. Squingy was my mentor in sound system and he was the one who made me want to become a selector. It's because of him why I learnt to play sound system. I paused the deejay world to play sound where I used to lift up boxes and sleep on the truck,” he recalled.

In 2007, Charly Black scored underground hits with Nuff Love and later Bubble. His breakthrough came two years later with the chart-topping Rich This Year.

His aim is to get ultimate recognition from the music industry's biggest organisation.

“I am a certified diamond and gold selling artiste and if it's even a nomination from the Grammy; that's my real aim,” he added.