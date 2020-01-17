Chedda Flex electrifies
Though he is a certified electrician, music is singjay Chedda Flex's first love. He believes relatable music and lyrics make for a lasting career.
“Life and everyday situations inspire my work. I have always made it my point of duty to record songs that are positive, relatable and of social commentary, so that they resonate with people,” said Chedda Flex.
From Barbican, St Andrew, he has pursued music for the past two years under the guidance of One Motion Records.
“The chemistry with One Motion Records has worked so we continued to work to bring out some good material,” said Chedda Flex. Their latest collaboration is the single Death B4 Dishonour.
“I've learnt a lot since I started doing music. I have put in a lot of work because the aim is to continue to work hard and constantly building on and improving my craft,” he stated.
Born Brian Gowdie, Chedda Flex is a past student of Excelsior High School where he graduated with seven CSEC passes. He later attended the HEART Academy where he studied electrical maintenance.
— KJ
