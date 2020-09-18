Chelsea Stewart goes for glory

Chelsea Stewart is pleased with the feedback from her gospel-tinged track, Glory, from her debut self-titled album.

“ Glory is a love song written to God. We have all had to cry out to God in thanksgiving or out of anguish. I am not a gospel singer per se but the gospel stations in Canada, Jamaica and in certain regions of Africa have embraced the song, and it is now in rotation all over, the response has been outstanding,” said Stewart.

Glory was released on August 7 on all digital download platforms via Zojak World Wide distribution. The song was co-written by the singer and her manager/mom Karen Stewart.

She believes that Glory can soothe hearts and minds in these uncertainty times caused by the global pandemic which has infected over 30 million people and caused over 950,000 deaths. Up to yesterday morning, there have been 51 deaths from the COVID-19 in Jamaica.

“It has been a tough year, the year of a global pandemic, economic hardship, and death and Glory is a reflective song that takes the listener back to times when God has come through for them...times when they prayed for help and received it,” said Stewart.

Born in Canada to Jamaican parents, Chelsea Stewart is known for songs including Over You, Forever Your Girl, and Just Wanna Love You. Last year, she was nominated for a Juno Award.